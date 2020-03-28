Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 67,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $103.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.64.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

