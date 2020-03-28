Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,413 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after buying an additional 1,978,467 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $88.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.81. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.42.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

