Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 35,770 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,770 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 631.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 15,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nomura lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.52.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.