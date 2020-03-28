Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 43,139 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 43,139 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $2,832,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 97.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,418 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Best Buy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,268 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBY opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (down from ) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,195,389.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,196 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,406.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $41,451.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,609. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

