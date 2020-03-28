Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 46,909 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,909 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:LNC opened at $27.46 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

