Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 56,778 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,778 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLE. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

