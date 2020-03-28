Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,226 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $65.11 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

