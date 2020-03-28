Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,918 Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

