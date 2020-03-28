Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,518,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,775,000 after buying an additional 606,412 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,813,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,386,000 after buying an additional 408,650 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,437,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,408,000 after buying an additional 1,048,441 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,362,000 after buying an additional 1,076,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,131,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.70. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

