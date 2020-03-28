Guider (GDR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Guider token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Guider has traded 227.8% higher against the dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $9,154.07 and approximately $8.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.12 or 0.04965586 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00065815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036965 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003620 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

