Guider Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Guider token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 227.8% higher against the US dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $9,154.07 and approximately $8.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.60 or 0.04770273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00066036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.