GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.36). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported earnings of ($1.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GWPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,421,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,059,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,523,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 99.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 51.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWPH stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.75. 305,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.22. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.41 and a beta of 2.12.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.