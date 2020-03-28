GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00006373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OTCBTC, DragonEX and BigONE. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $25.78 million and $9.22 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00025365 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, BigONE, Binance, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Huobi, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

