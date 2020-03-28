H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa increased its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.37% of H & R Block worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in H & R Block by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in H & R Block by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,697 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in H & R Block by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,826,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,327,000 after purchasing an additional 569,476 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in H & R Block by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in H & R Block by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,201,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 920,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get H & R Block alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on H & R Block from to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $15.08 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.