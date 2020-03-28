H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of H & R Block worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,657,000 after buying an additional 3,645,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,660 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 2,587.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,700 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,201,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 920,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.35. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H & R Block from to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.