Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 147,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Haemonetics worth $17,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Haemonetics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,812 shares of company stock worth $180,824. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $100.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

