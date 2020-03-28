Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEGX) Financial Review

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Halliburton alerts:

This table compares Halliburton and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton -5.05% 11.74% 4.09% Key Energy Services -20.26% -2,602.22% -23.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Halliburton and Key Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton 1 17 7 1 2.31 Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Halliburton presently has a consensus price target of $19.09, suggesting a potential upside of 198.68%. Given Halliburton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Halliburton is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Volatility & Risk

Halliburton has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Halliburton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Halliburton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halliburton and Key Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton $22.41 billion 0.25 -$1.13 billion $1.24 5.15 Key Energy Services $521.70 million 0.01 -$88.80 million ($4.53) -0.06

Key Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Halliburton. Key Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halliburton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Halliburton beats Key Energy Services on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger and sand control systems, and service tools; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. In addition, this segment offers oilfield completion, production, and downstream water and process treatment chemicals and services; and electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps, as well as artificial lift services. The company's Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment provides integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management, consulting, integrated asset management, and well control and prevention services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.