HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Several research firms have commented on HONE. ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

HONE stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $410.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.69. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

