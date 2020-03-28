Harmony Price Reaches $0.0021 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Harmony has a market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $71.79 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.04934264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00066505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00037062 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

