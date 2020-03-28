Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Short Interest Update

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 27th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE HHS opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Harte Hanks has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,543.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHS. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Harte Hanks by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Harte Hanks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Harte Hanks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

