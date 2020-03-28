HashBX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $331.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. HashBX has a market cap of $866,160.55 and $331.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. In the last week, HashBX has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.83 or 0.04910340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00066727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036928 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003599 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge.

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

