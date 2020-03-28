Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.41% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $71,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 61,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 84,747 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 31,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.71 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 542,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,291,979.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

