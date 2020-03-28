Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,366,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 27th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:HE traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 736,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,294. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 542,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,445,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,033,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,288,000 after acquiring an additional 412,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,045,000 after acquiring an additional 278,789 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 603,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,788 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.