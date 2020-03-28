Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Position Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.14% of Hawaiian worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $8,988,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 281,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 161,608 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $3,682,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after buying an additional 113,257 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HA opened at $11.07 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $583.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

HA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

