Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the February 27th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.30.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the third quarter worth $326,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

