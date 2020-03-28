HBZ coin Market Cap Hits $299,450.07 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, Mercatox, Exmo and HitBTC. During the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $299,450.07 and $20,193.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.65 or 0.04936593 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00065647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036935 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003632 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Mercatox, HitBTC and Bitlish. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

