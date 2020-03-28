HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 364,800 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the February 27th total of 422,700 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

HCI Group stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. 57,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,762. The company has a market cap of $297.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,040 shares of company stock valued at $41,539 over the last 90 days. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 33,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

