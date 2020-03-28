Head to Head Comparison: CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) vs. Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CyrusOne and Retail Opportunity Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne 0 6 10 0 2.63 Retail Opportunity Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

CyrusOne presently has a consensus target price of $72.89, indicating a potential upside of 26.02%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 93.98%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than CyrusOne.

Profitability

This table compares CyrusOne and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne 4.22% 4.62% 1.88% Retail Opportunity Investments 16.56% 3.80% 1.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of CyrusOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CyrusOne and Retail Opportunity Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne $981.30 million 6.78 $41.40 million $3.63 15.93 Retail Opportunity Investments $295.04 million 3.55 $48.84 million $1.10 8.15

Retail Opportunity Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyrusOne. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. CyrusOne pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CyrusOne has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Retail Opportunity Investments has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

CyrusOne has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CyrusOne beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 48 data centers worldwide.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's.

