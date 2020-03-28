Head to Head Comparison: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NASDAQ:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.6%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Lamar Advertising pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33

Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $93.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.58%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital 41.25% 13.39% 1.33% Lamar Advertising 21.21% 32.37% 6.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Lamar Advertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.88 $364.10 million N/A N/A Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 2.71 $372.11 million $5.80 8.16

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,100 displays.

