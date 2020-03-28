Head to Head Comparison: Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) versus Colliers International Group (NYSE:CIGI)

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Colliers International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $2.96 million 58.34 -$13.57 million N/A N/A Colliers International Group $3.05 billion 0.66 $102.90 million $2.57 19.67

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property N/A -6.15% -3.83% Colliers International Group 3.38% 22.77% 3.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nam Tai Property and Colliers International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Colliers International Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Colliers International Group has a consensus price target of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 81.34%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Nam Tai Property on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. It also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management and valuation services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and nonprofit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, the company offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services; property marketing services; and property research services. Further, it provides business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, the company offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

