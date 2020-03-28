Head to Head Contrast: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) & Recon Technology (NYSE:RCON)

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recon Technology and Halliburton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology $14.91 million 0.41 -$3.69 million N/A N/A Halliburton $22.41 billion 0.25 -$1.13 billion $1.24 5.15

Recon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halliburton.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Recon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Halliburton shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Halliburton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Recon Technology and Halliburton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recon Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Halliburton 1 17 7 1 2.31

Halliburton has a consensus price target of $19.09, suggesting a potential upside of 198.68%. Given Halliburton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Halliburton is more favorable than Recon Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Recon Technology has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halliburton has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Recon Technology and Halliburton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology N/A N/A N/A Halliburton -5.05% 11.74% 4.09%

Summary

Halliburton beats Recon Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production enhancing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; and oily sludge disposal solutions. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger and sand control systems, and service tools; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. In addition, this segment offers oilfield completion, production, and downstream water and process treatment chemicals and services; and electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps, as well as artificial lift services. The company's Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment provides integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management, consulting, integrated asset management, and well control and prevention services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

