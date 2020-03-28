HeartBout 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,904.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $57,943.95 and $1,904.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.02519657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00195665 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00042952 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

