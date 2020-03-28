Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 465,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the February 27th total of 542,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HTLF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 120,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.04. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,907 shares of company stock valued at $145,305. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

