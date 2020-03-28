HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $464.02 million and $446,661.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00025871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007308 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003811 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034277 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

