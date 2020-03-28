Helex (HLX) 1-Day Volume Hits $8,123.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Helex has a total market cap of $19,945.81 and approximately $8,123.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00004284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helex has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00051917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.02 or 0.04809856 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00066041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036839 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015957 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. The official website for Helex is helex.world. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

