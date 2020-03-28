Helium (HLM) Achieves Market Cap of $297,134.71

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $297,134.71 and $2.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005797 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,812,853 coins and its circulating supply is 13,464,473 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

