Helleniccoin (HNC) Price Up 20.4% This Week

Helleniccoin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Helleniccoin has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Helleniccoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Helleniccoin has a market capitalization of $138,002.00 and approximately $1,802.00 worth of Helleniccoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helleniccoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00623028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Helleniccoin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Helleniccoin’s total supply is 69,499,904 coins. Helleniccoin’s official Twitter account is @helleniccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helleniccoin is www.helleniccoin.gr.

Helleniccoin Coin Trading

Helleniccoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helleniccoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helleniccoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helleniccoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helleniccoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helleniccoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.