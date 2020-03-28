HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $288,336.86 and $572.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00031487 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000938 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,688,769 coins and its circulating supply is 255,553,619 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

