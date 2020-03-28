HEROcoin (PLAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,831.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $175,610.58 and $2,831.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,918,936 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

