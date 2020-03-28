Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.19.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,805.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 471,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,757.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,356 shares of company stock worth $1,182,993 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $188.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.59%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.