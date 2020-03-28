HEX Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. HEX has a market capitalization of $50.89 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000972 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013919 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 111,076,159,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,329,690,296 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

