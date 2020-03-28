Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Update

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,953,200 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 27th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HXL opened at $38.49 on Friday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 201.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Hexcel by 103.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after acquiring an additional 381,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.