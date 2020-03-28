Hi Mutual Society Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $1,612.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.56 or 0.04921694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00066745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036940 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016107 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

