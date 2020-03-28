High Falls Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.07.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.