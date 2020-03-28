High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.14 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One High Performance Blockchain token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bibox, OKEx and DEx.top. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034748 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002299 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,619,949 tokens. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader.

High Performance Blockchain Token Trading

High Performance Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, UEX, Bit-Z, Kucoin, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Performance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase High Performance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

