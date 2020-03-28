Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,199 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

