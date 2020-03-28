HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of HNI worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HNI in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. HNI Corp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. HNI had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HNI Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. HNI’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.