HOLD Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $604,304.53 and $59.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.02496439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00195527 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034034 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.