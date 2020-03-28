Holo (HOT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.34 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Holo token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OOOBTC, WazirX and Binance. Over the last week, Holo has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $54.41 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.02509329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193768 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00042970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,924,509,213 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ABCC, IDEX, WazirX, Binance, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, OOOBTC, Liqui and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

