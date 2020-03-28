Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Update

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,599,900 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 27th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,759,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.